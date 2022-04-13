Glenn J. Martin, 25, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Richard C. Murray, 44, of 5277 N. Old Columbus Road, menacing, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

David W. Nelson, 23, of 2153 S. Yellow Springs St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Kendal Robinson, 43, of Huber Heights, OH, fishing without license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Treyvaughn L. Whitaker, 21, of 22 N. Douglas Ave., telecommunications harassment, innocent, continued, DNQ PD, NAPT, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Nicholas J. Bailey, 43, of 1719 Mound St., operate without valid operator license, continued, fail to signal left turn, continued, falsification, continued, PD appointed.

Charles A. Buchanan Sr., 45, of 4344 Evans Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Daniel Heys, 51, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, continued, bond is set at no bond.

Kip E. Kimbler, 57, of London, OH, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Malcum A. Mcilroy, 28, of 120 E. Cecil, domestic violence, continued, refused PD.

Patrick R. Miller, 32, of 319 Ardmore Road, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Arael Rodriguez, 43, of 1816 Morgan St., kidnapping, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted.

Bobby G. Sitzes II, 34, of 724 E. Cecil St., rape, dismissed - indicted, sexual battery, dismissed, sexual conduct/minor, dismissed.

Jahkahl R. Stevens, 21, of 1364 Edgar Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Tony R. Tracey, 44, of 1210 Linden Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

William J. Bryan, 44, of 817 Montgomery Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Raymond Corwin, 34, of Urbana, OH, request for bail, continued, bond is set at no bond.

Herbert W. Mcdonald Jr., 34, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., falsification, continued, PD appointed.

Kevin Owen, 41, of New Carlisle, OH, passing bad checks, bench warrant ordered, passing bad checks, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin P. Owen, 41, of Enon, OH, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin P. Owen, 41, of Greenville, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/prior 20 year/ref, bench warrant ordered.

Davion M. Pettiford, 19, of Columbus, OH, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Ricardo D. Rios, 60, of 719 Cypress St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Nicholas J. Bailey, 43, of 1719 Mound St., falsification, continued, PD appointed.

Paul E. Brown, 39, of 901 Dahlia Drive W., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Michael S. Campbell, 47, of Columbus, OH, OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Micheal J. Crowley II, 44, of Urbana, OH, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted, rape, dismissed - indicted.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 23, of 310 Stanton Ave., robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Melissa Rice, 50, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., falsification, continued, PD appointed.

