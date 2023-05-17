Haley M. Hall, 22, of 1935 Biscayne Drive, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Joseph E. Howard, 19, of 668 Drexel Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Vivian J. Morris, 41, of 328 Ludlow St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Cynthia Nace, 38, of 328 Ludlow St., request for bail, dismissed.

Alaysha D. Robinson, 24, of 152 Brent Drive W., Apt. D, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Thomas J. Santiago, 28, of South Charleston, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, released on own recognizance bond.

Amariuna L. Smith, 20, of 642 Cedar St., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Quentaysia Smith, 23, of 642 Cedar St., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Chasity N. Sowers, 42, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Lauren A. Tate, 19, of 910 S. Fountain Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 63, of Urbana, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

John J. I. Wright Jr., 32, of 1871 Broadway St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher S. Brown, 52, of 1248 N. Yellow Springs, unlawful restraint, continued, no contact with Andrea Brown.

Yolanda N. Lawson, 44, of 834 Rice Street, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI/refusal, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Austin J. Milledge, 28, of 2408 Red Coach Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1145 S. Limestone St., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ryan L. T. Pyles, 18, of 3110 Sherwood Park Dr, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 405 1/2 N. Race St.

Lamont A. Walton Sr., 48, of 360 S. Limestone St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

George H. Witham, 53, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 302, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Billy R. Woolard III, 32, of 1363 S. Center Blvd., kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Allen M. Craig, 35, of 2735 1/2 Merritt St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, continued, refused eligible defendant.

Charles G. Walthall, 66, of 122 1/2 N. High St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Derek W. Wilbur, 35, of 2538 Redcoach Drive D, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Roderick J. Williamson, 40, of 122 E. Madison Ave., complicity, continued, not to be at Dunaham Sports.

Joshua L. Woods, 36, of 811 Mansfield Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ronald A. Crowe, 33, of 220 E. Cassilly St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail time concurrent with prison sentence, fined $250.

Cory M. Ellison, 30, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 129 North St.

Jacob I. Lannom, 22, of 804 W. High St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/R/W intersection, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle R. Sims, 37, of 16 E. Johnny Lytle, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed.

Kyle R. Simsushawn, 37, of 16 E. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed.

James R. Williams II, 29, of 915 Mitchell Blvd, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, child safety seat, dismissed.