Brook A. Bailey, 26, of New Carlisle, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jo Ann Bruening, 53, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Inesha D. Gaston, 24, of 315 S. Burnett St., Apt. 310, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Wendy L. Hockett, 43, of 512 Kinnane Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tracy Lunsford, 57, of 651 Scott St., fugitive, continued, waiver signed.

Christina M. Parksarie, 27, of 508 Tibbetts Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Everardo A. Cardenas, 40, of Jamestown, OVI, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed, expired operator license, dismissed.

William C. Moss Sr., 42, of 604 1/2 E. Cassilly St., OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Martin Santiago, 43, of 4716 E. National Road, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, continued, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jalya A. Stollings, 24, of Donnelsville, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, credit for time served, credit for time served 3 days driver’s intervention program on “A” charge/6 month group probation, driver’s license suspended 1/2/24-1/2/25 administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine on “A” 375 fine on “D” 25 court costs/fine due 2 month, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, failure to yield turning left, guilty, fined $25.

Ann M. Bragg, 37, of 2318 Paradise Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Keith A. Craig, 53, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brian T. Jordan, 22, of 901 S. Wittenberg, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mallory J.Staas, 35, of Donnelsville, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher N. W. Kimble, 45, of 3440 Eric Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Victor Santos-Villatoro, 40, of 523 E. Southern Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

April D. Campbell, 31, of 534 W. Pleasant St., assault, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Cassidy J. Campbell, 30, of 217 N. Greenmount Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Robert T. Adams, 41, of 607 Geron Drive, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Demetrius T Brown, 29, of 135 Wilson Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Matthew R. Miller, 36, of Kettering, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of 4480 St Paris Pike, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.