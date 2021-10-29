springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
25 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Jeanette Bond, 35, of Orient, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $3,500.

Buddy Lee Bowshier, 49, of 3012 Cavins Drive, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Christopher Lee Boyer, 38, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gloria A. Dickinson, 56, of 39 N. Douglas Ave, DUS - operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, hit and run, dismissed.

Taylor Unique Gibson, 24, of 803 S. Yellow Springs St., aggravated burglary, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.

Chastity N. Jennings, 28, of 2365 W. First St. #15, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Michael Lee Ward, 40, of 411 N. Belmont, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT, delinquent PD, bond $2,500.

Tyler J. White, 20, of 2016 Sturgeon St., assault, innocent, continued, delinquent PD, NAPT.

Ricky R. Brewer Sr., 68, of 1407 Beverly Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Dyron Michael Flack, 22, of 1912 W. Washington St., domestic violence, dismissed.

