Cases called included:
Vincent A. Alfrey, 29, of 147 W. Grand Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, eligible INT.
Brandon D. Allen, 37, of 1157 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.
Ryan Allen, 42, of Bellefontaine, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1409 with Sparrow Road, bond $10,000.
Steven R. Baker, 24, of 3200 E Notional Road Apt. 35, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Drake Motel, must provide address before release, bond $1,000.
Frankie Lugenbee, 50, of South Vienna, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.
Derrick N. Palmer, 39, of 1337 Garfield Ave., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Ramon L. Ragland, 48, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 307, abduction, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 315 S. Burnett, PD appointed, bond $10,000.
David Reynolds, 44, of Cincinnati, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed, NAPT.
Darrell W. Viers, 21, of 2300 1/2 E. Main St., drug paraphernalia offensive, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Keith D. Garity, 49, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.
Alexis Monae Edwards, 20, of 639 W. North St., under age OVI reduced to offenses/underage persons, dismissed, five months of probation.
Randall Johnson Jr., 37, of New Carlisle, OVI/breath, continued, speed, dismissed.
Shamicka M. King, 39, of 556 Chestnut Ave., assault, continued, NAPT, no contact with Madison Issac.