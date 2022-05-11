BreakingNews
Clark-Shawnee recognized for breakfast, lunch program
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Chelsea R. Chaffins, 28, of Xenia, OH, possession drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Navaeh L. Eldridge, 19, of 1257 Cedarview Drive, assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Tiffany E. Lee, 33, of 129 W. Johnny Lytle, criminal damaging, guilty, continued, pay damages.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 2403 Van Buren, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 2403 Van Buren Ave, menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Danny L. Hockett II, 41, of 40 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of Park Layne, OH, assault, continued, did not qualify for PD/insufficient information, NAPT, no contact w/ James Walker.

Bradley E. Miller, 31, of 1116 W. First St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

