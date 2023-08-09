Cases called included:

Nayanna D. Darden, 21, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 21, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ernest D. Ewers, 39, of Springfield, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Cody S. Havens, 34, of Springfield, intimidation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued.

Carl J. D. Lemmings, 33, of Springfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Bryce N. S Malone, 25, of Grand Rapids, MI, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be within 500 feet of any Walmart in Clark County.

Doreen M. Payne, 72, of Kentwood, Michigan, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Zachary Tyler Sowers, 26, of Springfield., improper discharge firearms, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Tristian D. Wendel, 18, of Springfield, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dakota Wallace Whitt, 30, of Springfield, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jazmon Z. Zeller, 22, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kaleb M. Foland, 18, of Springfield, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 40 days credit for time served, suspended on one year law abiding condition, fine and costs to be paid in four months, fined $200.

Keri S. Lanum, 29, of Springfield, felonious assault with A weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Troy L. Travis, 55, of Springfield, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, hit skip, continued, assured clear distance, continued.

Zachary C. Winget, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Justin Dillon, 31, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact order, public defender appointed, assault, continued.

Jeremy C. Johnson, 48, of Urbana, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Ecclesiastes Maxberry, 62, of Springfield, theft (two counts), bench warrant ordered.

Ramona .L McGill, 58, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, assault, continued.

Dustin S. Michaels, 40, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued.

Andrea E Mitchell, 64, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Vincent T. Morris, 26, of Springfield, attempt, dismissed - prosecutor request, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

James W. Brothers, 37, of Canal Winchester, flee/elude, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, continued, disregard of safety, continued.

Roger See, 47, of Springfield, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 20 days of jail with 17 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, no criminal/traffic offenses for one year, fined $300.

James R. Williams, 29, of Springfield, possession of drugs, guilty, OVI, guilty, 20 days of jail with 17 days suspended, three days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.