James C. Sheets II, 27, of 1401 Clifton Ave., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Robert A. Turner, 31, of 226 N. Belmont Ave., possession of drugs, guilty, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, assessed costs $50, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Michael S. Castle, 24, of 2025 Irwin Ave., resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed.

Malaysia J. Darden, 26, of 1904 Park Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Tyler R. Gordon, 32, of 1326 Delta Road, Apt. F, failure to comply, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher L. Bates, 34, of 1527 S. Western Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bryce E. Logan, 24, of Enon, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

John W. Long, 29, of 215 East St., #C1, weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua N. Roberts, 43, of Xenia, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shawn M. Beegle, 45, of 2148 E. Mile Road., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 70 days of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on condition fine and costs paid timely, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due by July 12, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $800, OVI, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Christopher A. Brown, 29, of 926 S. Limestone St., counterfeiting, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael J. Ferrellamar, 26, of 1168 S. Western Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed.

Shyheim T. Gibson, 26, of 1813 Woodward Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Raymond L. Mefford Jr., 52, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 315, inducing panic, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.