Kevin L. Jaques, 39, of 2728 Dale Ave., confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered.

Shady Kassis, 32, of Medway, request for bail, dismissed.

Jaime M. Miller Sr., 60, of 218 Delaware Ave., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Tamara Wilson, bond $2,500.

Amy Elizabeth Pennywitt, 41, of 903 Robinson Dr., hit and run/p prop, continued, NAPT.

Davion M. Pettiford, 19, of 517 Reading Dr., theft, innocent, continued, NAPT, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Katelyn E. Rector, 29, of Cedarville, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no contact w/ interfaith hospitality, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no contact with interfaith hospitality, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no contact w/ interfaith hospitality, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no contact with interfaith hospitality, bond $2,500.

Jiyah T. C. Rose, 18, of 2027 Sweetbriar Lane, imp. discharge firearms, continued, bond $75,000, discharge of firearms, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, imp. discharge firearms, continued, bond $75,000.

Ericka Silva, 47, of Bloomingburg,, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Dagjawan D. Sutton, of 1341 Vester Ave. Apt. F, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1343 Vester, must provide address before release, bond $2,500.