Cases called included:

Dontesz L. Brandon, 26, of 944 Sunset Ave., carrying concealed weapon, innocent, continued, declined eligible defendant, bond $2,500.

Bonnie M. Brunet, 42, of 830 W. Main St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Bryan J. Eulett, 44, of New Carlisle, probation violation admitted/ISP terminated, guilty.

Jennifer Green, 50, of 1662 Brentwood Drive, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 43, of 1503 St. Paris Road, theft, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brock J. Raines, 43, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, guilty, guilty.

Brock J. Raines, 43, of 2182 Ballentine Pike, theft, guilty, continued, declined public defender, PSI ordered, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert J. Davis, 38, of South Charleston, domestic violence, continued, bond remains $2500 community service.

Keith C. Wooster, 48, of 311 Raffensberger, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, bond remains $7500 community service/10%, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Daniel L. Cupps, 34, of 4043 Springfield Xenia Road, assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Orce Spasovski, 52, of Beverly Shores, IN, vehicular manslaughter, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, group supervision, restitution for civil process to probation, no driving offenses 1 year, fine to be public defender 6 months, fined $750.

