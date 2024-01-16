James A. Hannon, 50, of 318 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Burger King, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Wing Stop.

Norman C. Harris, 22, of 1212 Wittenberg Ave., probation violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Norman C. Harris, 22, of 1826 Woodward Ave., probation violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $10,000.

Bryan F. Slone, 40, of 1205 1/2 W. High St., assault, continued, bond $2,500, aggravated burglary, continued, bond $125,000.

Melissa L. Bennett, 35, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jereme S. Osborne, 37, of 576 1/2 Selma Road, assault, continued, declined public defender.

Ethan C. Cochran, 32, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nicholas B. Johnson, 30, of 833 Southfield Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1620 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jereme S. Osborne, 37, of 576 1/2 Salem Road, assault, continued, declined public defender, no contact.

Thomas T. Tullis, 53, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tomisha L. Bullard, 31, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Vanae J. Littleton, 26, of 125 N. Burnett Road Rear, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 44, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $250, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, fined $50.

Kenny J. Trimble, 53, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tisha L. Redmon, 53, of 1638 Satinwood Circle, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Jennifer L. Ward, 41, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. H, interference custody, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Whitney N. Altman, 33, of 2357 Columbus Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Willis E. Brooks, 59, of Columbus, attempt, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Rebecca N. Dixon, 19, of Louisville, KY, theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $200.

Matthew W. Skeens, 40, of 2348 N. Limestone St., Apt. 1, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, administrative license suspension terminated without fees, fined $600, speed, dismissed.

Cameron Taylor, 25, of 436 Rice St., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Cameron Taylor, 25, of 436 Rice Street, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Benjamin I. Harris, 25, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, speed for conditions, guilty, failure to pay may result in community service, fined $150.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 33, of 1538 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Jennifer M. Iannucci, 45, of 3301 Miller Road, Apt. 15, theft, continued, case will be dismissed upon payment of costs.

Corbin J. M. Swayne, 24, of 2969 Oxford Drive, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.