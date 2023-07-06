Cases called included:

Lonnie C. Anderson Jr., 25, of 1950 Elwood Lane, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $750.

Danielle L. Cordle, 43, of New Carlisle, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William A. Cydrus IV, 46, of 1629 Lexington Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Gretchen A. Duffey, 40, of 5085 Hearthstone Drive, strangulation, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian D. Jones, 50, of New Carlisle, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

William W. Rice, 28, violation of temporary protection order, continued, bond $5,000.

Jeffrey J. Sahnd, 42, of New Carlisle, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Paula J. Woodfork, 43, possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, dismissed, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, dismissed.

Paula J. Woodfork, 43, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.