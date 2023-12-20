Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

James Belzic, 30, of Springfield, criminal child enticement, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Brandie N. Bubeck, 44, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, 12 point suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control.

Gracie G. Corana, 25, of Urbana, OVI, continued.

Justin C. Detty, 41, of Quincy, receiving stolen property, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kyle S. Johnson, 31, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, bond $25,000.

Richard L. Levalley, 58, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, hit skip, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent.

Clinton M. Renz, 53, of Springfield, possession of drugs, OVI/refusal, continued, OVI, driving without valid license, continued, speed, no seat belt.

Allan D. E. Riggins III, 25, of Springfield, domestic violence (two counts), innocent, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, assault (two counts), innocent, released on own recognizance bond.

Darvin M. Roblero, 27, of Springfield, OVI, continued, no operator’s license, failure to control.

Eldon R. Shepards, 37, of South Charleston, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Daljeet Singh, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Christy J. Stiltner, 26, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued.

Tyler Walker, 30, of New Carlisle, strangulation, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $75,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher C. Ward, 26, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, aggravated menacing, innocent, bond $2,500.

