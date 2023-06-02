BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Justin H. Ilges, 38, of Marysville, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty.

Cody A. Locke, 22, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appt, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Terrance E. Locke, 63, of Springfield, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Terrence E. Locke, 63, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Alejandro Lopez, 33, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, innocent, continued.

Danny Mcghee, 31, of Springfield, fugitive, innocent, continued, refused to waive extradition, no bond, public defender appointed.

Charles J. Pyles, 45, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, obstructing justice, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kaitlynn M. Robertson, 31, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, criminal damaging, innocent, continued.

Trayvon Robinson, 26, of Columbus, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, bond $20,000, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, resisting arrest, continued.

Freddy Rodriguez, 49, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, innocent, continued.

Brent E. Sanderson, 48, of Enon, obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, continued.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of Springfield, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Corrie L. Ward, 32, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

