Cases called included:

Justin J. Bates, 34, of Bellefontaine, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Melissa L. Bennett, 35, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

John D. Derrick Jr., 28, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, 12 point suspended, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Nicholas B. Johnson, 30, of 833 Southfield Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jereme S. Osborne, 37, of 576 1/2 Selma Road, assault, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Jereme S. Osborne, 37, of 576 1/2 Selma Road, assault, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact.

Jean M. Duplessy, 42, of 1601 Benin, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Lacasta L. Greene, 47, of 2032 Broadway St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Patrick Exina, 40, of 321 S. Yellow Springs, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Patrick J. Shorten, 39, of Sabina, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Sharon D. Vanover, 74, of 2060 W. Possum Road, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $120.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 38, request for bail, dismissed.

Julio Elvena, 32, of 1951 Russell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bryson D. Mckeever, 28, of 366 E. Cecil St., menacing, dismissed.

Bryson D. Mckeever, 28, of 366 E. Cecil St., assault, dismissed.

Curtis Whitmore, 40, of 305 Catherine St., theft, continued, or with electronic monitoring.

