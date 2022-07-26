Cases called included:
Ashley A. Adkins, 31, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Andres Dominguez, 42, complicity, continued, bond $20,000.
Joseph R. Esthers, 43, of 1515 S Belmont Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Amanda Fultz, 42, of Enon, child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR bond.
Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of 930 Sherman Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500.
Barbara A. Patrick, 51, of 2906 Arthur Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible INT.
Chad Reiher, 39, of St. Marys, DUS OVI suspension, continued, bond $1,000.
William E. Sisler, 76, of 6100 Fletcher Chapel Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Michael Terrell Sr., 42, of 356 Lowery St., domestic violence, continued, OR bond.
Antone M. Youngblood, 49, of 931 Avondale, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.