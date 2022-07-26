springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
28 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Ashley A. Adkins, 31, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Andres Dominguez, 42, complicity, continued, bond $20,000.

Joseph R. Esthers, 43, of 1515 S Belmont Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Amanda Fultz, 42, of Enon, child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR bond.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of 930 Sherman Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Barbara A. Patrick, 51, of 2906 Arthur Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Chad Reiher, 39, of St. Marys, DUS OVI suspension, continued, bond $1,000.

William E. Sisler, 76, of 6100 Fletcher Chapel Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Michael Terrell Sr., 42, of 356 Lowery St., domestic violence, continued, OR bond.

Antone M. Youngblood, 49, of 931 Avondale, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Mercy Health smoking cessations classes offered in Springfield, Urbana
3
Bingo, yoga among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign...
4
Food, fun return for Symphony Flavors fundraiser
5
Procession carries fallen Clark County deputy from Dayton to...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top