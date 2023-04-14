William C. Keeton, 52, of 102 E. Main St., Apt. 301, OVI, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Carol Kirkland, 47, of 4647 Mcconkey Road, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with William Collins, bond $7,500.

Dorothy M. Parks, 23, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. G, OVI, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Marcquis Turner, 28, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Steven R. Cochran, 47, of Gahanna, marked lanes, dismissed.

Rebecca Cardlin, 36, of Centerville, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no same or similar offenses for 1 year, administrative license suspension remains, fine and costs due by May 30, 2023, fined $375, physical control, dismissed.

Steven R. Cochran, 47, of Gahanna, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Steven R. Cochran, 47, of Gahanna, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $250, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Felicia L. Harris, 57, of 920 Lafayette Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains, must complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment treatment and follow up, fine and costs due by end of probation, defendant to provide release for drug/alcohol assessment to probation, fined $375.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2465 Lagonda Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

James E. M. Johnson, 42, of Mechanicsburg, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Ray J. Paris, 43, of 342 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anton M. Pike, 20, of Fairborn, violation of temporary protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation is ISP, defendant to attend journey to freedom/seek employment, fined $150.

Autumn J. Smith, 42, of 236 W. Singer St., viol. protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dearah A. Trent, 19, of 1823 Southern Parkway, theft, dismissed.