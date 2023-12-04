Clifford Cowan Jr., 46, of 1884 Clay St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Ricky Evans, 37, of Urbana, OVI, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Benjamin Jackson, 52, of 513 Burnett Road #306, request for bail, dismissed.

Brandon M. Kelly, 36, of Fairborn, hit skip, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail, concurrent w/ 22cr0687, assessed costs $300, unauthorized plates, guilty, assessed costs $50, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed costs $100, assured clear distance, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Maurice Pigue, 29, of Dayton, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, refused public defender.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750.

Keosha M. Goodwin, 22, of 338 W. Liberty St., assault, dismissed.

Michael A. Mallett, 56, of 226 N. Light St., assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jorge I. Mireles, 41, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 41, of 718 Montgomery Ave., strangulation, continued, refused public defender, domestic violence, continued, refused public defender.

Benjamin Jackson, 52, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Benjamin Jackson, 52, of Cincinnati, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Paula A. Williams, 41, of 1427 Northgate Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Ashley M. Lisch, 36, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, disregard safety-private, bench warrant ordered.

Kelsey N. Litteral, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave Lot 40, drive without valid license, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

James R. Hughes II, 53, of 2818 Maplewood Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Haley Schuler, 22, of Enon, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, drive without valid license, dismissed, head lights, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Aaron Hanusik, 34, of 3939 Cabot Drive, Apt. E, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.