Cases called included:

Rubelzai Morales, 25, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Rubelzai Morales, 25, of 638 Mavor St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Charles L. Smoot, 39, of 1114 Highland Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Shaniece L. Johnson, 25, of Moraine, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation, fined $50.

James R. Conley Jr., 44, of 6122 New Carlisle Pike, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Herbert K. Ingram, 60, of 910 W. Johnny Lytle, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Megan L. Kundert, 34, of 2133 Woodside Ave., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI, dismissed, lanes of travel, dismissed.

Bradley Blazer, 43, of 3355 Columbus Ave., OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, drug/alcohol assessment within 45 days and comply with, all follow-up treatment, fined $250, traffic control device, dismissed.

Scott L. Clay, 32, of Fairborn, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no same or similar review on 9/10/24 at 8:45 a.m., probation to provide report of any offenses, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Mark E. Fairchild, 25, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail time concurrent with 20CRB0571 from Clark County Common Pleas Court, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Joseph R. Gray, 32, of 355 Birch Road, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Danny L. Jeffers, 69, of 7070 Ballentine Pike, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, induce panic, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victor L. Keaton, 44, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 90 days jail, credit for time served, suspended balance, drug/alcohol assessment to be completed within 45 days and, all follow up, fine and costs to be paid by end of probation, fined $650.

Dennis B. Raver, 48, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of Columbus, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Cody C. Walborn, 28, of 1011 Mavor St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains in effect, to secure reinstatement of drivers license before, end of February 2024, must comply with his plan, to do so as provided to the court and probation, no same or similar for 1 year, fined $375, OVI/refusal, dismissed, 12 point suspended, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.