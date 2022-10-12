Cases called included:
Dwayne Ainsworth, 45, of 1337 Montego Drive, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $15,000.
Richard A. Beverly, 35, of 2552 Dayton Road, assault, innocent, continued, declined PD, bond $7,500.
Brian D. Deyo, 35, of 241 S. Yellow Springs St. #22, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Ryan M. Minney, 27, of 214 E. Pleasant St., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Brooklyn A. Smith, 18, of 3011 Haverhill St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Amanda R. Taylor, 35, of 1366 Bellefair Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Roger Taylor II, 35, of Enon, OH, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Jahrod Wilson, 22, of Cleveland, OH, apply bond to fines and costs, guilty, bond $600.
Shane L. Younker, 33, of Greenville, OH, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, NAPT.