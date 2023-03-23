Carl E. Hallen, 49, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000, felonious assault/weapon, continued, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Ian Johnson, 29, of 6025 Knollwood Road, warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000, guilty.

Ian E. Johnson, 29, of 6025 Knollwood, warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Tyler G. Jones, 34, of Zanesville, flee/elude, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Ronald E. Thomas, 53, of 609 S. Arlington Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ronald E. Thomas, 53, of 609 S. Arlington, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Ronald E Thomas, 53, of 609 S. Arlington Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Randy L. Hollingshead, 37, of Fairborn, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $750.

Jason D. Stover, 37, of Pompano Beach, FL, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Richard T. Acton, 43, of 4343 Phoenix Drive, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact with J. Acton, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact with J. Acton.

William B. Hatcher, 27, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Raymond E. Muchmore Jr., 59, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Candace M. Pyles, 36, of 131 E. Southern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Colby R. Shultz, 21, of Urbana, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Darrell A. Strickland, 41, of 1082 Mound St., OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, driving under suspension, dismissed, wrong way one way, dismissed.

Alexis Underwood, 21, of 2590 Ehrhart Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $300.

James E. Beard II, 49, of 6201 Zachary Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, def complete 3 day driver’s intervention program program, fined $150, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Jacob A. Bradley, 31, of Urbana, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond changed to own recognizance.

Michael A. Clay, 37, of 553 Stanton Ave., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, pay in full by 4/25/23 by 8:45am, fined $75, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Oviedo J. Salvador Juarez, 34, of Plain City, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Zachery D. Massey, 25, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $150.

Ray J. Paris, 43, of 342 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, probation is ISP, fined $1000.