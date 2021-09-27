Cases called included:
Samuel J. Ryman, 41, of Urbana, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.
Billie Mack Williams III, 35, of 435 W. Southern Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Jeffrey Carter, 38, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., DUS, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, expired/unlawful plate, bench warrant ordered.
Shane R. Jubinville, 51, of 2180 Willow Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.
Cory D. Knisley, 26, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Kara Martin, 18, of 102 Seever St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.
Peter Martin Jr., 46, of 3152 Mechanicsburg Road, bench warrant served-def posted bond, guilty, guilty.
Zachary K. Miller, 51, of 2541 Columbus Road, ovi, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.
Brian A. Morris Jr., 27, of 1940 Primm Dr., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.
Tracy Pyles, 43, of Fairborn, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.
Daniell Joseff A. Taylor Sr., 42, of 310 Stanton Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Martas P. Dearmond, 23, of 323 W. Euclid Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
David V. Heffner Jr., 54, of 915 E. Pleasant, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Victor L. Keaton, 42, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., attempt, bench warrant ordered.
Jonathan W. Robinson, 26, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Larese Rene Watkins, 49, of 1721 Wittenberg Blvd. E., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.