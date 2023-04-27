Bawi C. Lian, 26, of Galloway, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 27, of 1201 E. John St. C., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Thomas D. Morgan, 50, of 104 S. Race St., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Marthea J. Williams, 39, of 423 E. Grand Ave., felonious assault, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Renee Burns, 34, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Austin T. Byrd, 27, of 1513 N. Limestone St., OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, pay probation $500 for Jeffrey Parkin, pay probation $2700 for Linda Catanzaro, fine and costs and restitution due by April 19, 2024, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, probation may term early if in full compliance, fined $250.

Bryant M. Mcglothan, 34, of 1270 Oakleaf, driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due by November 7, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $500, driving under suspension- child support, dismissed.

Charley J. Prater, 28, of 1719 Mound St., request for bail, dismissed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.