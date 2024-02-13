Alex G. Ervin, 18, of 5120 Old Springfield Road, theft, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days jail suspended, 40 hours community service, pay restitution, community service to be done in 2 months, assessed costs $50.

Matthew Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Bethany Guffey, 28, of 517 Cedar St., bench warrant served deft OI, dismissed.

Darren L. Malloy, 58, of 620 Portage Path, theft, innocent, continued, bond $3,500, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Brittnie M. Mcconnaha, 29, of 932 Pine St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, guilty.

Michael E. Meddock Sr., 49, of 2590 N. Limestone St. #206, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Kolten S. Riffle, 19, of Fairborn, strangulation, continued, DNQ, no contact with victims, bond $10,000, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of 4480 St Paris Pike, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of South Vienna, wrongful entrustment, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

