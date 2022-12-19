Miranada W. Diaz, 31, of Urbana, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, fines and costs due in 2 months, fined $375.

Jennifer R. Fielder, 30, of South Charleston, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, group supervision, fined $375.

Armando. Hernandez, 20, of Dayton, OH, OVI reduced to under age OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 months of driver license suspension, jail suspended on 1 year lawabiding, fined $100, under age OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Darbi Hernandez, 24, of 1050 Warder St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, jail suspended on 1 year lawabiding, fined $375.

Samantha J. Rice, 21, of South Charleston, OH, criminal damaging, continued, refer to diversion, no contact condition of bond.

Jordan Sharpe, 22, of 1544 N. Belmont Ave., vehicular manslaughter reduced to reckless operation, guilty, fined $150.

Zion R. Colquitt, 19, of Dayton, OH, criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses, pay court costs.

Adulfo R. Gonzalez, 28, of 902 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 157 months, 160 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, DIP, no further offenses, pay fines and costs, fined $375.

Jennifer N. Green, 50, of Moraine, OH, assault, continued, PD appointed.

Brian J. Knadler, 45, of 120 W Mulberry St., Apt. 130, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley M. Lisch, 35, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alan Naranjo, 20, of 2580 S. Limestone St., OVI, dismissed, under age OVI reduced to DUI - under age consumption, guilty, 3 months of driver license suspension, 25 days of jail with 22 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on program, no further offenses pay fines and costs fined $200, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Erico V. Roblero, 35, of 454 N. Race St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Paul E. Hubert, 62, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Destina M. Plantz, 28, of 242 Chestnut Ave., assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jack D. Shapland, 24, of Mount Sterling, OH, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, no further offenses/pay by 8/10/23, fined $375.

Nicholas L. Stinespring, 34, of Hamilton, OH, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.