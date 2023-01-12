Joseph C. Green, 45, of Richwood, OH, OVI/breath, dismissed, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, follow too close, dismissed.

Matthew C. Grim, 28, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Matthew C. Grim, 28, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, concurrent with 22CR0608, fines and costs to be paid in 12 months, fined $25, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 35, of 1724 Clay St., telecommunications harassment, dismissed.

Jordan E. Washington, 38, of 1903 Winding Trail, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Jordan E. Washington, 38, of 1903 Winding Trail, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Andrew Ace, 22, of Littleton, CO, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed.

Andrew W. Ace, 22, of Littleton, CO, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500, marked lanes, dismissed.

Peggy A. Gibson, 53, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #101, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert E. T. Gilbert, 31, of 1842 Woodward Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nasavion C. Grooms, 18, of 402 Stanton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 43, of 229 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 15 days jail, CTS, balance suspended.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 43, of 229 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, 15 days of jail, 15 days jail, CTS, balance suspended.

Amber N. Bundy, 40, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, to complete mental health and drug and alcohol assessments/comply with treatment, no same or similar offenses for 1 year.

Bradley J. Dunn, 28, of 1021 S. Wittenberg Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua A. Exon, 37, of 1033 Maiden Lane, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kyle M. Harris, 32, of Vandalia, OH, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shaniece M. King, 32, of 1504 Sheridan Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Edward S. Partlow, 51, of Christiansburg, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 35, of 1724 Clay St., theft reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 11 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, to serve 10 days jail report January 24, 2023 @ 9 a.m., fined $100.