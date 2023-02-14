X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
55 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Steven R. Cochran, 47, of Gahanna, OH, resisting arrest, continued, bond $500.

Dustin Elam, 33, possession of drugs, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Darrell T. Farmer, 32, of 350 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Stephen E. Lane, 66, of 318 Stanton, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, guilty.

Stephen E. Lane, 66, of 318 Stanton Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, entry/probation terminated, guilty.

Danny L. Mcghee Jr., 31, of 2436 York St., fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.

Taheed N. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Taheed N. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Andrew C. Morgan, 29, of 1888 Clifton Ave., carry concealed weapon, innocent, continued, DNQ PD, bond $25,000, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, DNQ PD NAPT, OR bond.

Charley Prater, 28, of 1719 Mound St., request for bail, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $25,000.

Anthony K. Roberts II, 31, of 244 W. Grand Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $3,150.

Lloyd Robinson, 57, of Medway, OH, wildlife violation, guilty, guilty, forfeit property, assessed costs $500.

Christopher Rutherford, 49, of 2714 Ash Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Michael R. Smith, 45, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, DUS, continued, bond $1,000, operate vehicle without valid operator license, continued, fugitive, continued, refuse to waive extradition, PD appointed.

In Other News
1
Ohio ranks 2nd for most wagers placed on Super Bowl LVII
2
Hamilton businesses see record visitors because of Spooky Nook Sports...
3
Clark County health advocates point to importance of heart health, CPR...
4
Things to do this week: Community kitchen, education programs and more
5
Springfield Foundation awards $24K to Children’s Hunger Alliance
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top