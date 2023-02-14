Cases called included:
Steven R. Cochran, 47, of Gahanna, OH, resisting arrest, continued, bond $500.
Dustin Elam, 33, possession of drugs, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.
Darrell T. Farmer, 32, of 350 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Stephen E. Lane, 66, of 318 Stanton, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, guilty.
Stephen E. Lane, 66, of 318 Stanton Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, entry/probation terminated, guilty.
Danny L. Mcghee Jr., 31, of 2436 York St., fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.
Taheed N. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Taheed N. Moore, 22, of 1637 Woodward Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.
Andrew C. Morgan, 29, of 1888 Clifton Ave., carry concealed weapon, innocent, continued, DNQ PD, bond $25,000, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, DNQ PD NAPT, OR bond.
Charley Prater, 28, of 1719 Mound St., request for bail, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $25,000.
Anthony K. Roberts II, 31, of 244 W. Grand Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $3,150.
Lloyd Robinson, 57, of Medway, OH, wildlife violation, guilty, guilty, forfeit property, assessed costs $500.
Christopher Rutherford, 49, of 2714 Ash Drive, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.
Michael R. Smith, 45, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, DUS, continued, bond $1,000, operate vehicle without valid operator license, continued, fugitive, continued, refuse to waive extradition, PD appointed.