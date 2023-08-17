Cases called included:

Lindsey A. Beverly, 20, of 414 W. High St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Taniyah Britt, 25, of Marysville, fugitive, continued, waives extradition, bond $5,003.

Kristy M. Cox, 40, of South Charleston, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew J. Harrison, 37, of 1213 E. John St., Apt. K, public defender appointed for probation violation, guilty, bond $15,000, public defender appointed for probation violation, guilty.

Patrick L. Jackson, 46, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Corinna Justice, 25, of Enon, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Brooke E. Mefford, 30, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, vicious dog, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, vicious dog, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher S. Brown, 52, of 1324 Richmoor Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 7 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month group/law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Kara Martin, 20, of Medway, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Joshua Mason, 38, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, credit for time served, 5 months of driver’s license suspension, 27 days jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Cameron S. A. Michael, 33, of Pleasant Hill, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, fine and costs are to be paid in 30 days, failure to pay CC may result in imposition of CS, defendant completed 3 day drivers intervention program, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, 30 days in jail, 27 suspended,3 days for driver’s intervention program, defendant completes 1 year law abiding, fined $375.

Levi J. Simpson, 25, of 201 College, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Donald A. Bowshier Jr., 37, of 1230 Highland Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Destiny A. Gorenflo, 31, of 152 Ferncliff Place, criminal damaging, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $75, hit and run/p prop, dismissed.

Colby Silver, 37, of 1328 St. Paris Pike, OVI, dismissed, no operator’s license, guilty, fined $500, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Danielle L. Burchett, 32, of Tipp City, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $150.

Darien L. Portman, 32, of 820 W. Grand Ave., criminal child enticement, continued, DNQ public defender.

Kameron M. Smith, 28, of 601 York St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.