Bruce L. Potter, 53, of 25 W. Southern Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Shane T. Wallace, 47, of 718 Innisfallen Ave., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Carl L.-D. York, 48, of Dayton, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Jermaine L. Clark, 31, of Atlanta, GA, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide/ALS remains, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Jessica M. Devol, 59, of Lancaster, unlawful restitution, guilty, 60 days of jail with 58 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $200.

John S. Marion, 22, of 3756 Lawrenceville Dr, felonious assault amended to assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, defendant to report for jail on 8/23/2024, fine and costs due w/in 6 months, fined $300.

Peter Martin Jr., 49, of 310 E. Pleasant St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Siera N. Mathews, 1, of Bellefontaine, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Siera N. Mathews, 21, of Bellefontaine, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide/ALS termed without fee, fine and costs within 3 months, fined $375, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Brekayla M. Baker, 18, of 434 Rosewood Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Dyron M. Flack, 25, of 1912 W. Washington, assault, dismissed.

Christopher A. Reed, 43, of 611 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dawn Bradley, 42, of 734 W. Pleasant St., assault, continued, reassign for diversion.

Tevon Butler, 23, of 723 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Kahrya N. Clay, 22, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 34, of Fairborn, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Urin Davidson, 25, of 1133 High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Sha’Lynn A. Kidd, 18, of 2165 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Michael R. Smith, 46, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, theft, continued, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Ronald E. Wilcoxon, 43, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, must pay fine/costs before end of probation, fined $500.