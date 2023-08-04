Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Damon W. Cooper, 45, of 2816 S. York Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1300 Cedarview Drive.

Patrick Luckett II, 68, of 717 W. Liberty St., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with B. Berrien, not to be within 500 feet of 2131 Erie Ave., bond $5,000.

Robert R. Nundy Jr., 41, of 3412 E. Catherine, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Anthony E. Parker, 40, of 418 Noel Drive, criminal damaging, continued, bond $1,000.

Anthony E. Parker, 40, of 418 Noel Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointedd, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua P. Garcia, 40, of New Carlisle, menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael C. Johnson, 32, of 1756 S. Center Blvd., weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request.

