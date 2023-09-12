Cases called included:

Ashley E. High, 37, of London, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $25,000.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 42, of 1430 Lagonda Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, or with electronic monitoring, released on own recognizance bond.

Tylee D. Thompson, 24, of 1127 E. John St., Apt. D, assault, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail, concurrent with felony sentence.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.