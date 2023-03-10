BreakingNews
What was inside the Norfolk Southern train that derailed near Springfield?
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
18 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Richard T. Acton, 43, of 4343 Phoenix Drive, telephone harassment, guilty, continued, PSI ordered.

Jade M. Carpenter, 40, of 1733 W. Mulberry St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Zevion J. Edwards, 21, of 1424 Texas Ave., assault, guilty, continued, PSI ordered, released on own recognizance bond.

David O. Lee, 50, of 3131 Troy Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Melissa M. Stiltner, 31, of Medway, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Tatiana C. Evans, 32, of 115 Catherine St., theft, continued, PSI ordered.

Christopher Wilhelm, 33, of 4059 Lower Valley Pike, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Theresa K. Birch, 49, of Decatur, IN, fugitive, dismissed.

Lynnaya M. Taylor, 18, of 528 W. Harding Road #15, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Nichole M. Carter, 31, of Gahanna, aggravated trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Melissa D. Higgins, 38, of Columbus, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Hussein Kashindi, 37, of Columbus, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Bryan J. Wicks, 18, of 721 E. Cecil St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

