Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 39, of South Vienna, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Nicholas A. Smith, 24, of 2816 S. York St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Dominique L. Wingo, 30, of 1887 Michigan Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000.

Dezane N. Barksdale, 26, of Xenia, OH, criminal mischief, continued, PD appointed.

Heaven N. Durst, 27, of 912 Broadway, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Dawn A. Gilbert, 55, of 955 Avondale Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Michael W. Pash, 53, of Medway, OH, complicity, continued, PD appointed.

Michael J. Goffinet, 46, of 20 Charles Road, assault, continued, PD appointed.

Jayla Huguely, 18, of 1242 Cedarview Drive, drug abuse marijuana, continued, PD appointed.

Bradley M. Adkins, 41, of 1608 W. Pleasant St., violation protection order, guilty, 120 days of jail with 119 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 120 days jail, 119 suspended, 1 day CTS, mental health assess and follow up, no like offs 2 years, fined $350.

Brocke S. Cook, 33, of 1719 Mound St., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony M. Edley, 33, of 132 Wilson Road, obstructing official business, continued, NAPT.

Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 55, of 3340 Tamarack, disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 30 days jail, suspended on compliance with all orders, 1 year probation, assess for ISP, mental health assess, and follow up, no drugs/alcohol, no like offs 2 years, fined $350.

Jacob Pikey, 27, of 1121 Oak St., child endangering, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 45 days jail, suspended for probation and mental health compliance, all F/C waived, defendant indigent, defendant to comply with mental health treatment, take meds, no like offs, for 2 years.

Jacob Pikey Jr., 27, of 1121 Oak St., operate unsafe vehicle, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 45 days jail, suspended on probation compliance and, mental health treatment, defendant to comply with mental health treatment, take meds, no like, offs for 2 years, all F/C waived, defendant indigent.

John L. Potts, 33, of 1415 Mound St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Kayana D. Ragland, 24, of 1036 W. High St., physical control, continued, PD appointed.