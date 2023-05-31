Leonard Ferrell, Jr., 40, of Springfield, burglary, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Demarea J. Fitzgerald, 22, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Norman C. Harris, 22, of Springfield, public indecency, continued.

David M. Hart, 32, of Springfield, impersonate police officer, innocent, continued.

Frank L. Hearns III, 35, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, bond $25,000, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, disregard of safety, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, red light, innocent, continued.

Quran M. Hottenstein, 25, of Springfield, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointment, tamper with evidence, continued.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, continued.

Cody A. Locke, 22, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, continued.

Ruben A. Moorer, 34, of Canal Winchester, theft, continued, bond $500.

Darrius A. Parham, 34, of Clinton Twp., Michigan, driving without valid license, innocent, continued, display of tags, innocent, continued.

Darrius A Parhamndre, 34, of Clinton Twp., Michigan, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appt, obstructing official business, innocent, continued.

Mckenna Peake, 25, of Fairborn, domestic violence, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued.

Hannah K. Primm, 25, of Enon, domestic violence, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued.

Derrick D. Reed, 33, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Janelle M. Sater, 44, of Groveport, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Antonyo D. Slaughter, 34, of Grove City, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, bond $500.

Jeffery Storms, 42, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Marcus Suttles, 45, of Springfield, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointment, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Ronald E. Thomas, 53, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointment, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued.

Tyler J. White, 21, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued.