X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
25 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Benjamin A. Bristow, 45, of Medway, OH, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Kelli J. Cantrell, 31, of 112 N. Florence, PV warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Sophie Fields, 58, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Sophie L. Fields, 58, of New Carlisle, OH, violate board health ordnance, continued, bond $250.

William B. Hatcher, 27, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Lisa Hatcher, provide address before release, bond $500.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”, theft, continued, bond $2,500.

In Other News
1
Naturally 7 uses voices as instruments for unique concert experience
2
Cardboard bobsled races at Springfield ice rink: Registration open
3
Things to do this week: Empty Bowls fundraiser, food pantry and more
4
Springfield police seeking charges after alleged assaults, racial...
5
Springfield energized by Dance Stomp Shake show
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top