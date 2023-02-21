Cases called included:
Benjamin A. Bristow, 45, of Medway, OH, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.
Kelli J. Cantrell, 31, of 112 N. Florence, PV warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.
Sophie Fields, 58, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.
Sophie L. Fields, 58, of New Carlisle, OH, violate board health ordnance, continued, bond $250.
William B. Hatcher, 27, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Lisa Hatcher, provide address before release, bond $500.
Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Joanie L. Trimble, 41, of 2460 E. High St., Apt. 4, theft, continued, bond $2,500.