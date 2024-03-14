Alandre J. Gilbreath, 39, of 1740 W. Jefferson St., warrant served, defendantt jailed, guilty.

Alandre J. Gilbreath, 39, of 1740 W. Jefferson St., warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Irving M. Herron Jr., 20, of 4408 Randall Drive, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Mitchell E. Jenkins, 38, of 559 Georgia Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Israel R. Scott IV, 27, of 1584 Highland Ave., intimidation of victim, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Chavona M. Burton, 42, of 1935 Elmsford St., assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 5 days may be served on electric monitoring, 6 months probation with anger management, fined $150.

Cory M. Ellison, 31, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Chad Everhart, 49, of 2807 Rensselaer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Jaheim C. M. Jefferson, 21, of 823 W. Pleasant St., assault, continued, plea entry (pretrial diversion), required for admission/journal entry.

Michael G. Kitchens, 53, of Kettering, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Isabella R. Mcintire-Dasilv, 22, of Jamestown, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3dys jail satisfied by driver’s intervention program, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs public defender within 6months, fined $375.

Levi W. Statler, 20, of 1714 Morgan St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Keith A. Craig, 53, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Elizabeth Ortega, 32, of West Carrollton, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $125, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Conan M. Couch, 18, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John C. Dinka, 50, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen A. Jackson Sr., 55, of 1113 S. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mikayla Porch, 25, of Galloway, request for bail, dismissed.

Alan L. Reynoso, 62, of 1241 Innisfallen Ave., request for bail, dismissed.