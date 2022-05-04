Ja’ir L. Hall, 22, of 1022 E. John St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Matthew J. Harrison, 36, of 1213 E. John St. Apt K, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Michael Jordan, 25, of 183 Lincoln Park South, felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $7,500, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Jessica L. Payne, 28, of 117 N. Western Ave., theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Sheila R. Walker, 54, of 1308 W. High St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $250.

Jennifer Williams, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Richard D. Conwell, 44, of 2310 N. Limestone St., menacing by stalking, dismissed.

Donald A. Craig III, 40, of 218 N. Greenmount Ave. Apt 3, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Richard M. Derouen, 56, of 4675 Springfield, assault reduced to disorderly, guilty, 6 months of probation, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 6 month probation, F/C to be paid in 30 days, fined $100.

Ravante D. Domanek, 21, of 1207 Burt St., sexual conduct/minor, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Russell R. Fenwick, 40, of 225 N. Greenmount Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Amber D. Gilbert, 28, of 124 N. Shaffer St., carrying concealed weapon, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail with 13 days suspended, 17 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, F/C to be paid in 3 months, obstructing official business, dismissed, use/possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Chad L. Howard, 37, of Bellefontaine, OH, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 18 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 6 month group supervision, ALS term without fee, fined $500, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Megan King, 36, of 1025 N. Bird Road, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, F/C to be paid in 30 days, fined $250, speed, dismissed.

Stephen N. Morgan Jr., 57, of 1230 Tibbets Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Guy L. Ray, 51, of 1633 Overlook Drive, disorderly conduct by, dismissed.

Beverly J. Spinks, 60, of 220 Montgomery Ave., assault, dismissed.

Michael G. D. Taylor, 32, of Medway, OH, domestic violence, dismissed.

James R. A. Whitesell, 28, of 829 S. Limestone St., child endangering, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month law abiding, comply with child services, F/C to be paid in 30 days, fined $50.

Ronnie Irvin, 56, of 1917 Magnolia St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed.

Kevin J. Johnson III, 25, of 132 Delcourt Drive, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Erin L. Lewis, 33, of 468 Stanton Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request, vandalism, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rebecca K. Tarka, 65, of 1010 Olive St. Apt A., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with James Burgess, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact with James Burgess.

Danny J. Vanwinkle Jr., 46, of Vandalia, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeffrey L. Anderson, 47, of 509 W. Johnny Lytle, tamper with evidence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Zachary J. Cantrell, 29, of Medway, OH, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Severn P. Davis, 37, of 1839 Russell Ave., assault, continued, NAPT, no contact with Steven Schetter.

Michael D. Ferryman, 47, of 428 N. Light St., improper discharge firearms, dismissed, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Ashley N. Miller, 41, of 861 Ogden Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cheyanne Willis, 20, of 111 W. Auburn, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.