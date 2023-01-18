BreakingNews
Widow of slain Clark County deputy: ‘I don’t want this to happen to anyone else’
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
28 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Ashley A. Adkins, 31, of 134 S. Shaffer St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed

Dezane Barksdale, 27, of Xenia, OH, request for bail, innocent, dismissed.

Maria L. Beam, 51, of 2365 W. First St., Lot 21, falsification, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Miguel A. Bonilla, 41, of 811 S. Center St., tamper with evidence, dismissed, use/possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Joseph A. Brugger, 37, of 123 Brighton Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Bryant. Cavitt, 19, of 526 W. Pleasant St., theft, continued, PD appointed, not to be at Rural King as condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Mark N. Messer, 34, of 1315 Amherst Road, burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Lawrence E. Smith, 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, OH, guilty, bond $5,000.

Destiny A. Gorenflo, 30, of 152 Ferncliff Place, aggravated vehicular assault, continued, PD appointed.

In Other News
1
Widow of slain Clark County deputy: ‘I don’t want this to happen to...
2
Mercy Health names new leader for Springfield medical group
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Vocal harmony group to bring classic pop hits to Clark State
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top