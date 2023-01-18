Cases called included:
Ashley A. Adkins, 31, of 134 S. Shaffer St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed
Dezane Barksdale, 27, of Xenia, OH, request for bail, innocent, dismissed.
Maria L. Beam, 51, of 2365 W. First St., Lot 21, falsification, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Miguel A. Bonilla, 41, of 811 S. Center St., tamper with evidence, dismissed, use/possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Joseph A. Brugger, 37, of 123 Brighton Road, child endangering, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Bryant. Cavitt, 19, of 526 W. Pleasant St., theft, continued, PD appointed, not to be at Rural King as condition of bond, bond $1,000.
Mark N. Messer, 34, of 1315 Amherst Road, burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Lawrence E. Smith, 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.
Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.
Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, OH, guilty, bond $5,000.
Destiny A. Gorenflo, 30, of 152 Ferncliff Place, aggravated vehicular assault, continued, PD appointed.