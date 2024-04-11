Michael S. Bass, 45, of 1884 Woodward Ave., failure to register, change address, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register, change address, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William Brock, 86, of South Charleston, murder, dismissed.

William Brock, 81, of South Charleston, murder, innocent, continued, bond $200,000.

Samantha Cole, 38, of 133 The Post Road, complicity, continued, DNQ, no contact with Yamoato Steakhouse, bond $10,000.

Erik G. Cruz, 23, of 767 E. Southern Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Larry W. Estridge, 63, of Dayton, burglary, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Erick Gonzalez, 23, of 767 E. Southern Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Kevin Hall, 36, of 2205 Huron Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Nicholas Holland, 32, of 110 1/2 Walter St., request for bail, continued, bond $100,000.

Rodney T. Lee, 36, of New Carlisle, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Destinee M. Parkman, 26, of Greenville, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Cailus J. Parks, 53, of 822 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Hilber P. Ramirez, 26, of 2101 Lexington Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Hilber P. Ramirez, 26, of 1201 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Edwardo Romerez, 24, of 1301 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Robert E. Saunders, 55, of 220 N. Jackson St., aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Tommy L. Sells, 28, of Urbana, guilty, bond $10,000.

Kizzy A. Tucker, 25, of 2109 Elmwood Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Daykisha Warren, 23, of 2032 Sturgeon St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Janae D. Watkins, 27, of Fairborn, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brandy A. Webb, 35, of 1519 Edgewood Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Katrina Antonio, 23, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 27, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide/20 hours community service within 3 months, fine and costs due within 3 months.

Robbie L. Brewer II, 30, of 1601 W. Main St., burglary, dismissed.

Joe L. Buck, 46, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart.

Ryan L. Carson, 28, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., child endangering, continued, no contact.

De’Vaughn Carter, 32, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Isaiah Clay, 27, of 2015 Huron Ave., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Marisa Dean, 21, of South Charleston, theft, continued, no contact with Meijer.

Sean E. Denlis, 32, of 3072 Windy Ridge Drive, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bradley J. Robertson, 29, of 808 Elm St., receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Shiann M. Thomas, 25, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 27, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year term law abide/20 hours community service within 3 months, fine and costs due 3 months.

Jennifer R. Bryant, 33, of 2426 Troy Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dominick P. Fenwick, 19, of 1037 Middle St., complicity, dismissed, tamper with evidence, dismissed, obstructing justice, dismissed.

Dominick P. Fenwick. J, 19, of 1037 Middle St., drive without owner consent, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Kasondra Mays, 29, of 1204 Highland Ave 1/2, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Rodgers D. Oneill, 69, of 2915 Malibu St., vehicular homicide, continued, failure to yield/pedestrian, dismissed.

R Strother-Higginbotsharif, 23, of 808 W. High St., strangulation, continued, bond remains $5,000 community service.

Austin P. Swartz, 29, of Greenville, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Rural King.

Christopher D. Valentine, 39, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kawaun E. Crockran, 33, of 363 E. High St., Apt. 303, felonious assault/weapon, continued, no contact, bond remains $10,000 community service.

Jeremy A. Edley, 51, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Colten A. Mollett, 31, of 221 N. Florence St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael L. Peterson, 45, of 304 1/2 Selma Road, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.