Joshua B. Brandenburg, 41, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim & her children, bond $1,000, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, violation of tpo/cpo, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Luis E. Bravomarin, 28, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, assault, continued.

Kelli Jo Cantrell, 32, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/ no contact order, OR Bond.

Paschhur Castelly, 37, of Dayton, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond, assault, continued.

Aaron K. Cooper, 39, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, continued, bond $2,000, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, bond $1,000, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Morgan E. Crowley, 23, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 34, of Fairborn, violate/protection order, continued, bond $1,000, menacing by stalking, continued, bond $5,000, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, bond $1,000.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 25, criminal damaging, continued, OR Bond.

Daniel C. Green, 34, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive w/out valid lic, bench warrant ordered, improper passing, bench warrant ordered.

Danny Ray Hornaday, 47, of Cincinnati, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, fail to register, innocent, continued.

Zachary D. Jones, 26, of Enon, domestic violence, continued, OR Bond, assault, continued.

Harold Nmi Joseph, 27, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued.

Jessica A. Koster, 39, of Springfield, bw ret’d from spd, guilty.

Aric Lannon, 22, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, declined public defender, napt, no contact condition of bond, OR Bond.

Cristal Leon, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Maurice L. Lester, 40, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed/no contact w/victim, no further incidents of violence, OR Bond.

Ethan Louk, 31, of New Carlisle, assault, continued.

Anthony Masker, 26, of Springfield, request for bail, continued.

Trae E. Moss, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, napt, bond $1,000, assault, innocent, continued.

Jeremy Paradise, 29, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, OR Bond, domestic violence, continued.

Amanda M. Posey, 40, of Springfield, attempt, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, attempt, innocent, continued, attempt, innocent, continued.

Orione A. Ramey, 30, of Dayton, OVI, innocent, continued, dus, innocent, continued, speed, innocent, continued.

Joseph D. Sayers Jr., 59, of Clifton, obstructing official business, continued, declined pd, bond $5,000, resisting arrest, continued, OR Bond.

Jonathan L. Voorhees, 33, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, OR Bond, vehicle trespass, innocent, continued.

Charles E. Walker II, 69, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/breath, continued.

Tailema Wells, 18, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, dnq pd, napt, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued.

Steven W. Worthington, 38, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointedd, no contact cond of bond, OR Bond, menacing, innocent, continued.