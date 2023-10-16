Cases called included:

Austin R. Boyd, 35, of 2114 Hillside Ave., drive without owner consent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, physical control, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Lahkim S. Elderharief, 23, of 521 N. Light St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jeremy Ferguson, 37, of West Jefferson, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Dwight J. Mcclanahan, 32, of 4125 E. Pitchin Road, f/comply with police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Curtis E. Ragland, 41, of Columbus, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jacob Ward, 28, of 1714 Mound St., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, no bond pending transfer.

Lesley M. Wood, 39, of 312 Selma Road, criminal damaging, continued, warrant ordered.

Malaysia J. Darden, 26, of 1904 Park Road, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 168 days suspended, 12 months of probation, to complete jail for 10 consecutive weekends, ISP probation, fined $300.

Cathrine L. Harkins, 66, of 4182 Old Springfield Road, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $100.

Jennifer M. Iannucci, 45, of 3301 Miller Road, Apt. 15, theft, continued, refused public defender.

Gildardo Morales, 26, of 2483 Hilltop Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of 501 W. High St., aggravated menacing, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Keith L. Roe, 60, of 501 W. High St., theft, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of 2744 Upper Valley Pike 13, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Jennifer L. Dibert, 32, of 625 Westchester Park Drive, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, group supervision, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500.

Jason A. Lebaroff, 45, of 901 W. Columbia St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, fined $100, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Neandra Ramey, 43, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500.

Jamie L. Brown, 36, of 830 E. Rose St., fugitive, dismissed.