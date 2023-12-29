Caleb Collins, 20, of 2666 E. Leffel Lane, drive without owner consent, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Clifford Cowan, 46, of 1444 Delta Road, Apt. G, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

James H. Hodge, 48, of 318 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Julie A. Moore, 50, of 1322 Linden Ave., assault, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Danielle D. Parker, 48, of 501 W. High St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Naomie L. Salyer, 29, of 555 E. Northern Ave., Apt. 2, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

David P. Skapik, 41, of Dayton, forgery, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Dakota W. Whitt, 31, of 516 Hubert Ave., criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, dismissed.

John R. Brauning, 27, of 704 S. Center St., Apt. 1/2, child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Daron M.Carr, 21, of 1927 Hatcher Drive, Apt. H, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, burglary, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Matthew A. Cooper Jr., 34, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Caitlin N. Cutlip, 123, of 1601 Villa Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Keith E. Griffin, 64, of 17 W. Johnson St #308, OVI, guilty, 365 days of jail with 335 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 60 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation, restitution plates and ignition interlock required, fined $850, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Davon D. Houston, 41, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due July 30, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Mitchell E. Jenkins, 37, of 559 Georgia Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kyle S. Johnson, 31, of S. Vienna, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Steven S. Murray, 39, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, burglary/person present, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tyler N. Ogden, 41, of S. Charleston, assault, dismissed.

Keison D. Wilkins, 21, of Trotwood, possession of drugs, dismissed.