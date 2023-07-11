Cases called included:

Korey Day, 25, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no similar in 1 year/fine and costs to be paid today, assessed costs $100.

Dylan L. Hall, 31, of Troy, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

James Kaulig, 29, of Xenia, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no similar in 1 year/fine and costs to be paid today, assessed costs $100.

Ashley R. Kercher, 36, of 503 N. Race St., falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Ashley R. Kercher, 36, of 503 N. Race St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 30, of 626 Tibbetts Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jason C. Powell, 49, possession of drugs, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, refused public defender.

J. Wagers, 25, of 1612 Broadway, burglary, innocent, dismissed.

Elbert E. Wright, 55, of 1213 Beverly Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.