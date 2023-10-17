Cases called included:

Riley T. Bogard, 18, of 1606 E. Main St., strangulation, continued, bond $1,500, domestic violence, continued, bond $1,000.

Jennifer L. Cochran, 41, of 3864 W. National Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fine/costs due by 1/30/24, assessed costs $150.

Amber R. Hallam, 23, of 4624 Dayton Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Tuttle.

Amber M. Hard, 31, of 729 Rice St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Tuttle.

Sarah J. Obrien, 39, of 121 S. Western Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

Marcus L. Suttles, 46, of 315 W. Liberty St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with A. Green, release written.

Jack L. Wooten, 19, of 1206 Lagonda Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, bond $10,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with H. Clark, released on own recognizance bond.