Cases called included:

Robert E. Chaney Jr., 42, of 365 S. Clairmont, burglary, continued, bond $15,000.

Myron E. Colvin, 26, of 1862 Michigan Ave., burglary, continued, no contact w/ amber johnson, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Corinna Justice, 25, of Enon, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kelly D. Merchant, 43, of 207 S. Race St., disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Felicia Merchant, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Felica Merchant, bond $5,000.

Brian A. Morris, 29, of 1403 S. Center Blvd., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1403 S. Center Blvd., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, bond $1,500.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1403 S. Center St., theft, continued, no contact with Speedway, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1403 S. Center Blvd., theft, continued, no contact with Speedway, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1403 S. Center St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, bond $1,500.

Brian A. Morris Jr., 29, of 1940 Primm Drive, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Brittani D. Price, 35, of Dublin, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Joshua J. Rowe, 32, of 5700 State Route 55, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond $2,500.

Joshua J. Rowe, 32, of Urbana, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Preston Taylor, 26, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.