Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle, guilty, guilty.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 20, of Vandalia, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Jaelyn A. Crowe, 25, of 513 E. Cassilly St., assault, dismissed.

Shane Elgouhary, 34, of 124 E. Cecil St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Megan R. Hopkins, 39, of 1503 Woodward Ave., cruelty to companion animals, continued, prohibition/companion animals, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed.

Phil A. Hubbard, 56, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

James E. Jones, 53, of 4061 Lower Valley Pike, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, no operator’s license, dismissed, obscure vision/open door, dismissed.

Malcum A. Mcilroy, 29, of 651 W. Jefferson, OVI, continued, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Christopher C. Ward, 25, of 1170 Gonder St., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Breauna E. Cameron, 22, of 707 Broadway, felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeffery Cameron, 27, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., drug abuse marijuana, continued, public defender appointed.

Leroy C. Dearmond, 19, of 314 E. Rose St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, viol. protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alfonso J. Fortener, 18, of Waynesville, offenses/underage persons, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Terrance M. Jennings, 32, of New Carlisle, aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ashley M. Lewis, 35, of New Carlisle, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with M. Lewis.

Casey L. Miller, 30, of 719 Garfield Ave., obstructing justice, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Paula L. Potter, 51, of 3217 S. Tecumseh Road, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mia Roush, 21, of 1932 Jordan Drive, Apt. G, possession of drugs, continued, public defender appointed.

Sean Young, 41, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Zacharias T. Brown, 28, of 1020 E. John St., Apt. A, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kent E. Browning, 44, of 2772 Dwight Road, OVI, guilty, 5 days of jail with 2 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, conditions of suspended sentence, timely pay of fine and costs, no same or similar 1 year, fine and costs due by Aug. 8, 2023, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Devonn Brye, 24, of Indianapolis, IN, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Kaleb A. Clem, 24, of South Charleston, menacing by stalking, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Austin J. Milledge, 28, of 2408 Red Coach Drive, domestic violence, continued, no contact with S. Cash.

Matthew D. Murray, 33, of 2037 Woodside Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, speed, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mary E. Pickering, 35, of 1381 Perry St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.