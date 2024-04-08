Hailie N. Carson, 21, of 837 S. Wittenberg, child endangering, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, see entry for terms of probation, assessed costs $100, child endangering, guilty.

Kawaun E. Crockran, 33, of 363 E. High St., Apt. 303, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 44, of 607 S. Lowry Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Marshall’s, released on own recognizance bond.

Mary E. Miller, 70, of 839 S. Wittenberg Ave., child endangering, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group probation, see entry for terms of probation, assessed costs $100.

R Strother-Higginbotsharif, 23, of 808 W. High St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 35, of 837 Southfield Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Troy M. Howard, 27, of 628 E. Cassilly, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 27 days suspended on 1 year law abiding, defendant to report of execution of jail sent on 4/5/24, $375 fine, fine and costs to be public defender within 30dys, fined $375, OVI, dismissed.

Sylvio Joseph, 36, of 1859 S. Belmont Avenue, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Andy T. Nguyen, 31, of Liberty Twp., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 120 days jail credit for time served/60 suspended on 1 year law abide, $50 fine, fine and costs due 6 months, fined $50.

Jereal D. Wellsemont, 40, of 922 Linwood Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Marla Cooper, 34, of S. Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Oziell V. Jimenez, 25, of 1501 Garfield Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Shyanne A. Kidd, 21, of 2165 S. Yellow Springs St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dominique L. Sharpe, 33, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of probation, 170 days of jail with 162 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on success completion of probation, fined $375.

Sean E. Shaw, 29, of 608 E. Cassilly Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Shannon N. Vanhoose, 38, of 1307 Kinsman Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty.

Matthew M. Welliver, 31, of 417 1/2 Willard Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Demetrius T. Brown, 29, of 135 Wilson Ave., hit skip, guilty, credit time served/release written, fined $400.

Jason B. Frock, 40, of 2604 Berger Ave. Apt., burglary, dismissed.

Jackson D. Harris, 26, of Urbana, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Dontrell L. Shine, 32, of 124 Wilson Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Lemmings, 38, of 1729 S. Sweetbriar Lane, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 171 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year ISP/comply with PHP at emerge ,fully, fined $100.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of South Vienna, falsification, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Kristopher R. Stewart, 42, of 4480 St. Paris Pike, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jacob C. Dowler, 22, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, assured clear distance, guilty, restitution through civil means, fined $150.