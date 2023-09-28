Cases called included:

Andrews T. Allen, 25, of 741 Sherman Ave., disrupting public service, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1438 Logan Ave.

Joel A. Breslin, 41, of 1783 Edwards Ave., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Logan E. Conrad, 22, of 4242 Imperial Drive, disrupting public service, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler S. Dowler, 36, of 121 S. Western Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, bond $7,500, OVI, innocent, continued, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, innocent, continued, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 121 S. Western Ave., bond $2,500.

Christopher M. Plummer, 39, of 228 N. Jackson St., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Jesus E. Segura, 18, of 134 Kennedy Dr Apt 15, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Annetta K. West, 61, of 2744 Upper Valley Lot 56, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Meijer.

Terri L. Epperson, 37, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Travis G. Mcafee, 30, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 56, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

John R. Bolender, 65, of Clayton, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, failure to control, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Gaylen E. Jennings, 32, of 212 Corlington Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, dismissed.

Rodney T. Lee, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Christian M. Ochs, 20, of 1709 Malden Ave., disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 2739 Morton Drive.

Jerry G. White, 36, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed.

Eric J. Hall, 56, of 1638 Satinwood Circle, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph L. Pennington, 34, of 1100 Dayton Ave., assault, dismissed.

Jessica R. Zukovic, 33, of 235 S. Plum St., falsification, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.