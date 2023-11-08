Cases called included:

Karlheinz G. Brown, 41, of 6201 Penny Pike, theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road, public defender appointed.

Vanae J. Littleton, 26, of 125 N. Burnett Road Rear, complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of 1308 Delta Road, Apt. B, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Mackinzie Tingley, bond $1,500.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 32, of 1561 Benin, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jackie D. Spencer III, 25, of 808 S. Center St., guilty.

David M. Watson, 34, of 301 Tuttle Road, guilty.

Phillip J. A. Whaley, 32, of 613 Gruen Drive, complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tavion W-L. Brooks, 25, of 344 Rosewood Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Chavona M. Burton, 42, of 1935 Elmsford St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Demetrus West.

Myshawn Da’Lequan Clay, 21, of 721 E. High St., Apt. 101, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

James L. Cunningham, 51, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 62 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, suspended on no contact with Brittany Watkins/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $50.

John R. Diffendal, 33, of 1314 S. Fountain, robbery, dismissed.

Cory M. Ellison, 31, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 129 Orth.

Jesse J. Gannon, 29, of Flat Rock, MI, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles T. J. Ingledue, 24, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, use of former owner PLTS, bench warrant ordered.

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 40, of 633 S. Wittenberg, disorderly conduct, continued, public defender appointed.

Andrea M. Mccoy, 41, of 1707 Longview Drive, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Kelly D. Merchant, 43, of 207 S. Race St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Paul W. Patton, 55, attempt, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Joseph L. Pennington, 34, of 1100 Dayton Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Gwendolyn N. Risden, 35, of 813 E. Pleasant St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Anthayus J. Threats, 48, of 2015 Miracle Mile, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Amiryon Bailey, 20, of , request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Jakob I. Brodbeck, 21, of Mechanicsburg, offenses/underage persons, continued, did not qualify for public defender.

Terrell J. Dennis, 33, of 1754 Maiden Lane, strangulation, dismissed.

Douglas P. Hill, 45, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 306 W. Jefferson.

Dezirea N. Moore, 34, of 521 S. York St., assault, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Levi W. Statler, 19, of 857 1/2 Sherman, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with child victim.

Cierra L. Earley, 31, of 344 Rosewood Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.