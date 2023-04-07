BreakingNews
Cases called included:

Taylor Deshotel, 20, of Dayton, under age OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

Samantha M. Hiney, 20, of 1444 Fairfield Pike, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Scott C. Wilson, 39, of 1107 Farlow St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Courtney R. Barker, 46, of 643 Villa Road, Apt. L, rape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

James Savage, 49, of 619 Gallagher Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Jamie L. Call, 28, of 1951 Wilkes Drive, Apt. A, immunity prohibited cond., bench warrant ordered.

Brittany L. Weathers, 25, of 1117 Cedarview Drive, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

